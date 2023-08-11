Big turnout at United Way SAW’s Stuff the Bus drive

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” drive was the first weekend in August. Kristi Williams, President and CEO of United Way Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro said this year’s Stuff the Bus was the best year they have ever had.

“We over-achieved our goal which was $80,000 and so we wanted to over-achieve our $77,000 that we brought in last year. We came in just over $84,000 this year in school supplies and donations,” said Williams.

Williams said having no tax-free weekend encouraged people to come out more and having more volunteers contributed to the large turnout.

“As COVID is becoming more and more a part of our history, people are coming out to volunteer a whole lot more,” said Williams.

Williams said most of the donations were delivered Monday, but the weather caused a slight delay and the rest were delivered by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“On Monday all of the supplies are brought the expo center, Augusta Expo and we have a team of about 40 or 50 volunteers that come and they sort all of these donations and they deliver them,” said Williams.

Williams said while the Stuff the Bus campaign has ended, the giving has not and you can still bring donations to United Way.

“We will still accept any donations that the community wants to give to our schools and we will make sure the schools receive that,” said Williams.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.