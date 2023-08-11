Cream of the Crop
Dry eye affecting more people every year

By Mike Staley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Eye Institute around 16 million Americans per year suffer from dry eye.

Dr. Terry Marquardt is an optometrist in Harrisonburg. He said dry eye is a common issue that people can suffer from, but if left untreated it can cause irreversible consequences.

Inflammation of the cornea can become incredibly uncomfortable, it can even scar and can have permanently reduced vision,” Marquardt said. “It is a real risk, you definitely want to make sure your ocular surfaces are lubricated both for your comfort and the health of your eyes.”

Marquardt said over the counter eye drops can help temporarily but each brand has different issues they treat. He said older people are affected worse.

”Dry eye gets worse with birthday candles,” Marquardt said. “Unfortunately it is a frustrating way to look at it but every day we’re the oldest we’ve ever been so every new day the dry eye is a little bit worse than it’s ever been so it’s not ever going to go away on it’s own.”

