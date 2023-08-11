EndZone Preview: Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton was one of the surprise teams in 2022, posting their first winning record since 2018.

A year removed from a 7-4 record and a playoff appearance, Staunton is once again poised to materialize another strong storm this season.

Head coach Michael Bell enters his second season as head coach. He says their numbers, in terms of roster size, has increased from a season ago.

While the Storm lost some key pieces from a season ago, they do return wide receiver Mark Geffrard, running back Braylen Fields is also back, and defensive lineman Dashawn Shifflett.

Staunton likes their chances this year because of their improved offensive line.

“Definitely up front, I think our line play has gotten a little bit better,” says Bell. “We’re just a tad bit bigger than last year. Last year, I had a kid on offensive line over 200 pounds. I think our physicalness up front is going to help us a lot with our run game this year. Last year was good but not where we wanted it to be. Our line is going to be a key this year.”

Linebacker Peyton Dunn says the team wants to build off last season’s success.

“We definitely lost some guys but I feel like the guys that were on the team are definitely hungry and want to step up and fill that role,” says Dunn. “The way we ended last year, we can build on that and hopefully do better.”

2023 Schedule

8/25 - at Madison County

9/1 - at Rockbridge County

9/8 - Central

9/15 - James River

9/22 - at Stuarts Draft

9/29 - Wilson Memorial

10/6 - at Riverheads

10/13 - BYE

10/20 - Buffalo Gap

10/27 - at Fort Defiance

11/3 - Waynesboro

