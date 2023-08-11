Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Group against MVP protests on Bent Mountain; two arrested

MVP protest on Bent Mountain
MVP protest on Bent Mountain(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of protestors took to Bent Mountain Friday to show support for two people who locked themselves onto Mountain Valley Pipeline work equipment.

“It means they have locked themselves to equipment in order to try to delay or stop this pipeline,” protestor Jammie Hale said.

The two protesters were arrested, according to Roanoke County Police, for interfering with property rights, as they were on the pipeline right-of-way.

Christen Marie Mooney Corcoran, 32 of Washington, D.C. and Adrian Tung, 43 of California were taken to the Roanoke County Jail.

Police say more than 20 police personnel were on scene over the course of eight hours to investigate, access the protesters, secure the area, and remove the two people locked to the equipment.

Caption

The goal for the protestors is for the pipeline to be canceled, but they say slowing it down is a step in the right direction.

“It was supposed to be completed in 2018 and a $3 billion project and now it’s five and a half years later, almost $7 billion project,” Hale said. “Time is money.”

The group showed disdain for the work trucks passing through the area.

“Some of us really care a lot about these trees, these woods is ecosystem,” a protestor named Mothman said. “I, myself as a mothman, I really do love this area, this community, and feel very happy that people are trying to defend it, so we came out to show our support and I have six legs so I can hold a lot of signs.”

“This has to stop and it has to stop with this pipeline, this 42-inch nightmare of a pipeline going through pristine areas, steepest slopes, active seismic areas, the most beautiful streams is an absolute horror and must be stopped,” protestor Deborah Kushner said.

The protestors say they will continue their fight as long as it takes for the battle over the pipeline to be won.

“Please get here,” Kushner said. “From now on until this pipeline is absolutely stopped. It’s a disaster. They’ve done a ruinous job of installing this pipe. They’ve proven that they’re not up to the task, so we need to shut it down.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old dies in Rockingham County crash, VSP says
Withspecial thanks to our sponsors Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Molson Coors, and WSIG, this...
Rockingham County Fair announces concert lineup change
This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
3 killed, 3 injured in Outer Banks house fire
Luray RV Resort reopens after $36 million expansion, adding campsites and onsite activities
Luray RV Resort reopens after $36 million expansion
Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.
No Limit Towing owner faces 16 felony indictments for stealing vehicles

Latest News

Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Police ask community to check doorbell cameras for escaped inmate
Through the partnership of Commonwealth Catholic Charities Refugees and Immigration Service,...
Clinic hosts free oral healthcare day for refugees
The Soul of Cville returns for its third year
The Soul of Cville returns for its third year
The Piedmont Area Tennis association hosts its second annual Wheelchair Tennis Camp
The Piedmont Area Tennis association hosts its second annual Wheelchair Tennis Camp
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Hot and humid through the weekend