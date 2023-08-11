James Madison practices in full pads for first time during fall camp

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When James Madison opened fall camp last week without pads, head coach Curt Cignetti said it’s not really football when you’re only in “pajamas.”

It’s officially the real deal.

The Dukes practiced in full pads for the first time on Thursday.

JMU continues to make progression as they continue to install different elements of the playbook while also practicing different game-like situations.

On Saturday, the Dukes take another step in fall camp as they’ll scrimmage for the first time.

WHSV Sports will have a report following the scrimmage on Saturday.

WATCH 👀@JMUFootball practices in pads for the first time on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ejoLiHDocu — Jarvis Haren (@jarvisharen) August 11, 2023

