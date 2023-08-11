JMU’s Black ready for increased workload

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If anybody is poised to take advantage of opportunity in 2023, it’s running back Kaelon Black.

With Percy Agyei-Obese no longer with the Dukes, Black looks to fill the void.

“He was a very productive player. Him, Chris Thornton, Toddy. They were all very productive,” says Black. “We have to stay locked in on our own things. We have to leave the past in the past and realize we can’t lean on our past for our future.”

However, a quick glance into the past and you see that Black has proven he can contribute.

In limited action in 2022, Black ran for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game, catching 17 passes, two of which went for touchdowns.

One thing working in Black’s favor this season? All five offensive lineman from last year are back. That alone brings a huge grin to his face.

“Very important and very nice to know that we have our front five coming back,” says Black. “It makes us running backs very comfortable as well.”

The biggest challenge for Black has been keeping him healthy.

The running back had a knee injury in 2021. He also missed some time during the spring as he battled an ankle injury.

“He’s always been a good practice player,” says JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “The deal is keeping him on the field during the season and away from injury. He’s having a great camp. Hopefully we can keep him on the field.”

The good news is those injuries appear to be in the past, which means Black can focus on football.

“We just have to keep working. Taking it day by day,” says Black. “Realizing that it could be my job one day. It couldn’t be my job another day. I’m just going to keep working like I’m third string/fourth string.”

