Luray RV Resort reopens after $36 million expansion

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this year, Luray RV Resort announced a major expansion with renovations to the campground located on the Shenandoah River, estimated to double its size.

General manager Kim Rhinehart says construction was initially set to be done and the resort was to reopen by July 5, but due to unforeseen issues with the project, it was pushed back to August 4.

“We’re excited, we’re glad to finally be back open and I’m sure my guests are too. But, as usual with any type of construction job you’re gonna have your challenges, you’re gonna run into your bumps, you’re gonna run into issues and it’s just a matter of getting them addressed and fixed properly,” Rhinehart said.

Despite the delay, Rhinehart says staff have received positive feedback from a majority of visitors so far.

Some major changes to the resort were the expansion of campsites from a total of 73 to 350, the addition of an onsite waterpark, an amphitheater, and a recreational center.

“They like the pickleball, the cornhole, we have the mountain bike track, a lot of people are so excited cause not many campgrounds have a mountain bike track or the RC track. So, with us having that there it makes us different and everybody’s so excited and anxious to come here and try them,” Rhinehart said.

Rhinehart adds that the expansion hopes to serve as a tourism boost for the area. When the project was initially announced in April, it was projected to bring 250,000 visitors to Luray by the end of the year.

