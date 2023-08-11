Owner of Richmond towing company faces 16 felony indictments for stealing vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - About 15 to 20 Richmond Police Officers swarmed a towing company Friday after a months-long investigation by police revealed the owner stole numerous vehicles.

Sherral Crawley, the owner of No Limit Towing LLC, faces 16 felony indictments for grand larceny tied to motor vehicle theft.

Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11. (WWBT)

12 On Your Side sat down one-on-one with the lead detective on the case, Sgt. Nicholas Castrinos.

He says what started as a complaint about illegal towing fees and potential towing fraud became a much bigger story. He says No Limit Towing had not only been engaging in malicious illegal towing practices, but Crawley had actually stolen several vehicles.

Sgt. Castrinos says a towing fraud case will likely go forward in the near future.

