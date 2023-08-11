Perseid meteor shower to peak this weekend but will clouds cooperate

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Perseid meteor shower is one of the favorite sky events of the year for many people. Not only is this one of the better meteor showers, but also with it happening in August, it’s very comfortable to sit outside late at night.

This year, this meteor shower will likely be the best one of the year, if the cloud cover cooperates.

Any predictions that say ‘you could see up to 150 meteors per hour’ are just not realistic. That’s the absolutely max under the best conditions and the darkest area possible. So don’t fall for the hype. Let’s talk about what’s realistic.

On Thursday night, August 10th a bright meteor/bolide was spotted over the panhandle of Florida

Tonight’s meteor/bolide as seen from Mobile County… video from Lauren Brannan pic.twitter.com/GMWPhyQriT — James Spann (@spann) August 11, 2023

TIMING

You can always see meteors several days and even a week or two ahead of or after the peak meteor date. So technically the Perseid meteors are visible from mid-July through the end of August. However the good stuff, the peak of the shower, will be on Saturday August 12, into the early morning of Sunday, August 13.

Occasional meteors can be seen after 10 p.m. Saturday night. According to NASA JPL Ambassador Tony Rice, these are the meteors that are skimming more of the top of the atmosphere, meaning they can be visible longer (several seconds) and leave a trail in the sky.

As the night goes on, the constellation Perseus rises higher in the sky and more meteors will be seen. So the absolute best time to watch is going to be in the few hours before dawn on Sunday, August 13th. Before about 5 a.m. would be best.

WHERE TO LOOK

Like most meteor showers, all you have to do is find a dark spot, let your eyes adjust to the darkness and look up. The best locations would be in the darkest areas, away from city lights but you can still see meteors as long as you find a dark spot in the sky looking away from city lights.

THE MOON

This year the moon is very favorable for the meteor shower because it won’t rise Saturday night until after 3:30 a.m. and when it does rise it’s only going to be about 10% bright. So the moon will not be an obstruction this year.

THE CLOUDS

This is the kicker for 2023. We will likely start to see cloud cover increase Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of a thunderstorm complex to our west. The earlier this complex comes in, the earlier the clouds can move out. So no, I don’t expect it to the cloudy the entire night, but it will depend on the timing of this evening batch of at least a few showers and storms.

Likely we’ll start to see more clearing between 10 p.m. to midnight, but overall there will still be a few clouds overnight. It is absolutely worth going out later at night and taking a look. Stay tuned to the latest local forecast on the WHSV Weather App.

