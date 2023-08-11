Pharmacies continue to deal with shortage of ADHD medication

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pharmacies around the country and in the Valley continue to deal with a shortage of ADHD medications. The owner of Medicap Pharmacy in Harrisonburg said the problem stems back to the COVID-19 Pandemic when Telehealth began to takeoff.

“People were sitting at home, they were able to see a doctor at the touch of a button and get a prescription very easy which led to an increase in the amount of prescriptions for these medications without an increase in production,” said Mel Anderson, owner of Medicap Pharmacy in Harrisonburg.

With the increase in prescriptions for the medications given out eventually the existing surplus of meds ran out and the demand outweighed the supply causing a shortage.

“That was mainly Adderall at the time but then that spilled over to the other medications as people looked for alternatives to the Adderall for their ADHD. So that then spilled over to the Concertas, and the Vyvanse, and the other medications,” said Anderson.

Anderson said even if there were more medications available it would be difficult for pharmacies to get enough to catch up the demand.

“Even if there was a supply increase pharmacies are kind of limited as to how much they can order at one time because the DEA regulates these medications so if you had a surge in the amount you were trying to order because it was available you wouldn’t be able to do that,” he said.

With schools starting back up the need for ADHD medication is high but there is only so much that pharmacies can do.

“We do order when we can if we can but again it’s limited as to how much you can order. Even if it’s available it’s usually allocated to a certain amount based on your past dispensing habits. We’ve just been checking stock and we’ll check with other pharmacies to to see if anyone has it in stock but there really isn’t a whole lot you can do,” said Anderson.

Anderson said he thinks production of the medications will eventually catch up to the demand and end the shortage but said that likely won’t happen until next year.

