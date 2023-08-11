Rockingham County Fair announces concert lineup change

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair has announced a lineup change for their Pepsi Grandstand concerts.

The Fair announced in a press release that because of unforeseen circumstances, The Marshall Tucker Band will not be able to perform their show at the Fair on August 14. The press release said that everyone who bought a ticket in advance through the Rockingham County Fair website will be refunded.

The Fair confirmed that BlackHawk will still be performing, and because of their sponsors, the concert will be a free Grandstand event included in a gate admission ticket.

August 14 is the opening day of the Rockingham County Fair, and this year is the 75-year anniversary!

To learn more about the event and to buy tickets, visit the Rockingham County Fair website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.