Rockingham County organization excited for reintroduction of Shenandoah Mountain Act

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Senators are working to preserve parts of Augusta, Highland and Rockingham Counties through the Shenandoah Mountain Act.

The act was reintroduced last month by U.S. Senators for Virginia Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

“The land is mostly in the national forest already but if you designate it as wilderness, it gets a higher level of protection,” Senator Tim Kaine said.

The Shenandoah Mountain Act would provide protection and prevent build-up and new construction where national forests lie.

A local organization has been working since 2004 to preserve the natural resources in Shenandoah Mountain.

“It is so special for water resources, outdoor recreation, wildlife habitat, and it’s good for the tourism economy for the Shenandoah Valley,” Lynn Cameron, co-chair of Friends of Shenandoah Mountain said.

Cameron said people can enjoy hunting, fishing, scenic drives, hiking, mountain biking and camping on the Shenandoah Mountain, and this act will help tourists and locals continue to do those recreational activities.

“What struck me about it was just it was local governments, it was churches, it was the outdoor outfitters, it was school systems,” Senator Kaine said.

Cameron said this preservation will allow the area to be enjoyed for generations to come.

“Harrisonburg and Staunton get their water supplies from Shenandoah Mountain, and we think having the area protected from any kind of industrial development that would harm the excellent water quality that we have there now and the recreation opportunities and the forest itself the wildlife habitat, we just think protecting that from development is a good thing that future generations will benefit from,” she said.

Senator Kaine said usually, at the end of the calendar year, senators will collaborate to pass one large public land bill.

