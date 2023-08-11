Slightly humid weekend, not oppressive and hot

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and pleasant with temperatures into the 60s, lower humidity. A very warm day, partly cloudy and pleasant. A nice summer day with highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm evening with temperatures into the 80s early on, staying partly cloudy and very pleasant. Comfortable to be outside. Overall, a rather mild night with lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: A few clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly warming into the 70s. Partly cloudy into the afternoon and hot. Highs into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Slightly humid but not oppressive, still feeling a few degrees warmer. A few isolated storms for the afternoon, but not widespread, breezy. There is the potential for a second batch of storm into Saturday evening with a possible thunderstorm complex to our west so stay tuned for updates. Right now, looks like we can see a few storms Saturday evening/night but continue to check back in. Partly cloudy during overnight hours but seasonable. The Perseid meteor shower peaks overnight. While there should still be fantastic viewing, we can’t guarantee a completely clear night. Temperatures dropping into the 60s. Warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a few clouds. Partly sunny and hot for the day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and slightly humid. A few isolated storms during the afternoon hours. A warm evening as we stay into the 80s. Isolated storms during the evening. Overall warm, pleasant, and increasing humidity. Partly cloudy overnight with an isolated storm and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Cloud cover will really determine our day with our next system. The more sunshine, the more storms and potential for a few severe storms into the afternoon. The more cloud cover, the lower the temperatures and less storm activity in the afternoon. Overall, we could be looking at the most coverage of storm into Monday night. So be aware there will be changes and updates to the forecast. Highs likely in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Decreasing clouds and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity dropping throughout the day. Partly cloudy during the evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. Staying sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

