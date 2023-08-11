Sustainability Matters mourns loss of founder and director Sari Carp

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Shenandoah Valley environmental organization is mourning the loss of its leader Sari Carp. The executive director of Sustainability Matters in Shenandoah County passed away last week at the age of 50 after a battle with cancer, she leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Valley.

“Sari Carp was a dynamo she just was a very hard worker. She had a vision, she made a plan, and then she worked the plan,” said Don Gust, a member of the board of Sustainability Matters.

Sari Carp grew up in the Northeast and worked as a business professor at multiple universities early in her life, even living in Norway and Israel for a time. She later moved to the Shenandoah Valley where she pursued her passion for conservation.

“Sari was so passionate about the environment and here in Shenandoah County she found a real welcoming place to help her create that vision and further that vision. We’ve had so many volunteers, we’ve had so many partners, and I just want to express gratitude for how they contributed to the growth of this organization,” said Kara Balcerzak, the interim director of Sustainability Matters.

After moving to the Valley Sari helped found Sustainability Matters in 2018 and went on to serve as its executive director. Over the years she helped build the organization into a positive force in the community.

“She had so much energy, so much passion, she could stand in front of a crowd and talk about things that you’d think would be boring like ‘how does the recycling system work?’ or things like that and she could just engage everyone. So I was just so impressed by her charisma and her vision,” said Balcerzak.

Balcerzak said that Sari was able to find her communities passion for conservation and worked with everyone she could on sustainability projects.

“She was really committed to broadening the umbrella of who is involved in environmentalism and conservation because so often the environment can be seen as an issue that’s only in liberal cities and she really knew that everybody cares about the environment,” she said.

Sustainability matters works with schools, farmers, and local governments on education and various conservation projects. None bigger than its Making Trash Bloom project at the Shenandoah County Landfill which Sari headed.

“She put her life into this. It was the wildflowers it was the birds, the bees, that was her life. She was into this 100 percent,” said Brad Dellinger, Shenandoah County Landfill Operations Manager.

Dellinger said he wasn’t sure about the idea for the project when Sari first pitched it to him, but it became a big success. He said working with Sari over the years was a great experience.

“She was hard headed, she had her ways so we had to then go the other way but you know it all worked out. She knew what she wanted and what she wanted to see so that’s about all I can say I mean Sari was a good person, a very good person,” he said.

The landfill now has four pollinator habitats planted on trash slopes. The project has even been emulated in other landfills around Virginia.

“I’ve had other landfills come here and watch what we do. We’ve hydroseeded a bunch, we’ve hand sewed a bunch, just different things to see which way works the best. The plots that we have on trash are starting to pop,” said Dellinger.

Don Gust moved to the Valley from Florida to retire on 88 acres of land with his wife. He reached out to Sari about planting native wildflowers and trees on his property and she helped him make a landscaping plan.

With her help he was also able to get an Environmental Quality and Improvement grant from the USDA to preserve forest on his property.

“I didn’t know there were programs for this, I’m not a forester I’m a forest owner but I’m learning how to be a forester by virtue of this USDA program and it’s all because of Sari and Sustainability Matters,” said Gust.

Ashley Minihan was friends with Sari for over 20 years, she first met her when they were both living in New York City. She said that Sari was a great storyteller and when you were with her life was never boring.

“I still hear her laugh in my head, I hope I always will. She just had a lot of energy, a lot of ambition, she was a very ambitious person. She was always someone who wanted to make some kind of mark but also make a difference it wasn’t just about her it was about making a contribution,” said Minihan.

Minihan said that Sari was a very kind and caring person.

“Sari was always on your side. If you were her friend she was always on your side and whatever you were going through she would listen and she cared and showed her empathy in a very loving and humorous way. So I will miss that a lot,” she said.

Minihan said that she was happy that her friend found a true home in the Valley and is proud of everything Sari accomplished.

“I know this community brought her so much joy and she expressed to me when I saw her in the hospital a few weeks before she died that this had been the happiest chapter in her life,” she said.

Through her work with Sustainability Matters Sari made a positive impact in the Valley and touched a lot of people.

“She ran a pretty good organization from scratch and she built it up. We’re all sorry that she’s gone and we’re just going to carry on her legacy the best we can,” said Gust.

Now the organization is trudging forward to continue to build on everything Sari helped establish.

“Once she got this cancer diagnosis she said that she was so glad we had such a good team because she knew that we would be able to carry on the work with out her,” said Balcerzak. “We’re going to be starting a search for a new permanent executive director and in the interim we will be continuing all our different projects. We have Making Trash Bloom at three different landfills in Virginia, we have educational programs alongside them to get the community involved in learning about the environment and what they can do in their onw homes.”

In Sari’s obituary it’s asked that people plant wildflowers and other pollinator plants in her memory.

