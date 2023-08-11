Update on Animal Facility Construction Plans

Cream of the Crop
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County staff had updates on the status of the plans for the new animal shelter that will be in Verona. The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center will be moving out of its facility in Lyndhurst to a new one that will be built at the old Verona Elementary School.

Candy Hensley, Assistant County Administrator for Augusta County, said they are 85% complete with the construction plans. She added there are several different steps to projects like this.

“You got a schematic design phase where you start to lay out the project and what it is going to look like then you have a design and development phase which gets more into the design details and then after than you go to the construction document " Hensley said.

“We are still on schedule to go to bid by the end of the year and then construct during 2024,” said Hensley.

Hensley said that they are hoping to get everything done in one construction phase, however, they may have to cut a few things back.

“We will advertise for construction and construction companies will submit a bid which is their cost for renovation,” said Hensley.

Hensley said they are hoping to start the bid process in November.

