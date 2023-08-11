Urgie’s Cheesesteaks completes expansion ahead of JMU students’ return

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg local businesses are gearing up for the return of JMU students. Urgie’s Cheesesteaks is a hot spot for students and it underwent some major upgrades this summer.

The restaurant and bar has completed an expansion onto its original building that will increase its indoor capacity by around 30 to 40 people. The build out marks the completion of the vision the owners had when they first opened Urgie’s six years ago.

“As a small business, first business opening up, obviously we had to do some stages. We had to get the main building open first, we were utilizing that concession trailer as a kitchen for a while, then we were able to build the patio on and we’re still utilizing that. Last summer we built a custom built huge kitchen to be able to supply all the authentic cheesesteaks for the area here and the final stage was building out the addition over here,” said Tommy Urglavitch, who co-owns Urgie’s with his brother Steven.

Urglavitch said that he and his brother are excited to have reached the point where the restaurant is in its complete form.

“This is it we’re looking forward to the first time in six years next summer to have no construction, no nothing, and maybe actually spend some time with our families on a beach,” said Urglavitch.

In addition to being the official cheesesteak of JMU Athletics, Urgie’s has become a hub for JMU students over the years.

“Almost a third of JMU is from either eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or the Northern Virginia area so we’ve got something that they want,” said Urglavitch. “We’re just gearing up over here, we’re staffed up we got the addition done, we’re putting some extra TVs in here. We’re continuing with the ESPN package so we can continue watching our Dukes football team when they’re not at the stadium we can catch all the away games.”

For the owners of Urgie’s this fall feels like it will be the culmination of what they’ve been building for six years.

“Everything that we’ve been trying to do and piece together here for the past six years, this September we’re finally going to be able to put everything together capped out with our outside seating. Our patio now, we have it enclosed for the winter, we got a heater out there so people don’t have to worry about being too cold,” said Urglavitch. ”We are just really excited about really maxing this place out and seeing what we can do here.”

The expansion will increase Urgie’s total capacity to around 140 people. You can learn more about Urgie’s here.

