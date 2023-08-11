Valley Mission in need of donations

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Mission homeless shelter in Staunton is in need of donations to accommodate the increase in demand for food boxes.

The shelter currently houses 91 people and feeds around 125 people 3 times a day. Susan Richardson, executive director of Valley Mission, said they have seen a significant increase in demand.

“We’ve been seeing a great increase in our need for food boxes for the local folks in our neighborhood who need food,” Richardson said. “We usually only provide around 150 food boxes per year but already we have well surpassed that in the last 8 months.”

Richardson said all donations are welcome, but the items needed the most are high protein foods like meat and cleaning supplies.

“We of course need protein for our meals. We serve at least 125 people per meal,” Richardson said. We’re looking for items at the shelter that are non-food such as cleaning supplies. We have 91 residents right now so we do a lot of cleaning, and also personal hygiene items like shaving cream and deodorant.”

Richardson said the lack of donations hurts the services they provide to people in immediate need.

“We strive to make sure people have food boxes if they need them, we allow people to come in and eat even if they aren’t a resident here,” Richardson said. “When we don’t have the items in the pantry, not only does it affect our immediate ability to serve the people living here, it also affects our ability to provide for the community.”

Richardson said anyone can be suffering from food insecurity, and you may never see it.

“We see people of all walks of life here, we’ve had professionals, teachers, pastors, former government employees,” Richardson said. “You know with the right amount of variables, we too can be struggling. So we really just need to acknowledge that these folks are just like you and I and they really just need extra help.”

The mission has an amazon wish list for people to purchase donations for the shelter.

