Verona pedestrian project approved for construction

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the funding for the Verona pedestrian project to start construction.

These two roads are major roads in Verona, often with lots of cars on the road during rush hour traffic. However, there is little to no sidewalks in parts of Verona.

After six years of planning, Lee Hwy (Route 11) and Laurel Hill Rd (State Road 612) will be getting improvements to their sidewalks. The funding comes from the “Transportation Alternatives” program in Augusta County.

Doug Wolfe, director of community development in Augusta County, said the sidewalk developments will match the guidelines to give people access to places in Verona safely on foot, giving an alternative to car travel. He said the program will build over 2 miles of sidewalk.

Wolfe said the project will help keep pedestrians and drivers safe in the county.

“The need arose from really where the people were walking it was clear that people were walking on the edge of the road in an unsafe manner,” Wolfe said. “We’re able to see where we see the grass the beaten down areas of the grass where folks were walking on the edge of the roadway demonstrated the need for a sidewalk.”

Wolfe said people in Verona will see major traffic impacts during construction, and a majority of the costs of the construction will go to traffic control. Wolfe said he could see people walking in front of the government center.

“The goal is to separate the pedestrians and other users from the motoring public,” Wolfe said.

The county is meeting with the contractor to discuss the specifics of the construction, but Wolfe said people can expect around eight months of construction on the roads. He said updates on the construction can be found on the VDOT website and the Augusta County website.

