VPAS offers ‘dementia friends’ workshop for people across the Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) is offering “dementia friends” workshops for people across the Valley.

Janice Gentry, director of senior services at VPAS, says the goal of the program is to provide people with loved ones with dementia the skills necessary needed to understand the disease. The workshop is designed for families to accept their condition and maintain happy lives with them.

“People with dementia and their caregivers still do all the stuff that regular people do in the community,” Gentry said. “For somebody with dementia, all of those normal things have a little extra challenge for them. We just want to equip people who are in communities that might encounter someone who has dementia.”

Gentry said people with dementia can up take up to twenty seconds to respond to conversations they are in. She said their condition can prevent them from doing things they used to be able to do.

“They aren’t choosing to be a problem,” Gentry said. “Their brains really have just changed and simply do not have the capacity that they used to have even if they used to do something very regularly.”

Gentry said creating a positive environment will help caretakers, loved ones, and people suffering with dementia coexist.

“By creating dementia friendly communities, when they go out to restaurants things, grocery stores, whatever, that they have a better experience and a more successful path for conducting their business and doing the things they would like to do,” Gentry said.

Gentry said one in ten people over the age of 65 will suffer from dementia. She said that the number increases to one to three people over the age of 80.

VPAS will have a scheduled workshop at their café in Waynesboro on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m.

