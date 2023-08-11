Cream of the Crop
Warning given of carbon monoxide poisoning as season changes

By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire & Rescue has an educational reminder about carbon monoxide poisoning in light of people moving into new spaces and summer ending soon. The Mayo Clinic expressed that carbon monoxide poisoning affects the brain and heart the most, where exposure over time might lead to symptoms that can be mistaken for the flu without the fever.

Carbon monoxide is a byproduct of fuel-burning appliances like water heaters, clothes dryers, and cooking stoves. The gas has no color or odor but Humes says the impact can be major.

“Different levels of carbon monoxide can affect symptoms pertaining to dizziness, fatigue, and shortness of breath. The long term is it is known as the silent killer, so it is deadly, " Staunton Fire and Rescue Captain Kevin Humes said.

Captain Humes said early detection is key for carbon monoxide poisoning and it can happen in any season. He shared that the cooler months are likely for carbon monoxide buildup to occur with heat sources and generators being used.

Columbia Gas of Virginia suggests people to evacuate the area to get to fresh air and immediately call 911 if the carbon monoxide detector alarm sounds and/or you are experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, having a detector is the best way to prevent poisoning in the home, then checking the detector’s battery when you change the time on your clocks each Spring and Autumn season.

It is unsafe to return to the affected area until emergency responders identify the cause and allow you to return inside. In some cases, emergency responders will turn off the source of the carbon monoxide to normalize levels.

