Waynesboro City Public Schools still short on bus drivers

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - DeWayne Moore, Executive Director of Operations with Waynesboro City Public Schools, said there is still a shortage of bus drivers and has caused adjustments to the bus routes.

“Our stops were changed from I would call door-to-door service to clusters stops,” said Moore.

Moore says they would generally pick up students at their homes, and make about two or three stops per street.

“Where as now with the limited number of drivers it has been condensed down to corner stops and maybe the middle of a street,” said Moore.

Moore said overall routes have been going well, with a few complications in the afternoons.

“Kids that didn’t ride the bus got on the bus in the afternoon, and drivers weren’t aware of where they may be I think with the elementary students you know just generally not knowing their addresses that threw us for a loop,” said Moore.

Moore said usually after a few weeks the bus routes to settle down and get into a routine.

“Kids that didn’t ride the bus got on the bus in the afternoon, and drivers weren’t aware of where they may be I think with the elementary students you know just generally not knowing their addresses that threw us for a loop,” said Moore.

Moore said you can find information on bus routes at waynesboro.k12.va.us.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.