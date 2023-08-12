Cream of the Crop
“Asian Longhorned Tick” can make cattle sick

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A tick called the “Asian Longhorned Tick” is a tick that started appearing in the United States in 2017.

Doctor of veterinary medicine Bruce Bowman said the tick was discovered when conducting research on a new disease called Theileria Orientalis Ikeda that can affect cattle.

“It is a parasite that ticks can carry that they actually can inject into the cattle and find its way to a red blood cell,” said Dr. Bowman.

Dr. Bowman said it can cause Anemia in Cattle severe enough to lead to death, said the peak times for the ticks are Spring and Fall, and they are attracted to tall grass.

“There are more and more reports of cattle that are dying from anemia or that are suffering loses, reproductive loses early in the breeding cycle,” said Dr. Bowman.

Dr. Bowman said there is a disease here called Anaplasmosis that this new disease looks like, but it is a completely different vector.

“It is such a new disease that a lot of research is ongoing and there are a lot of unknowns,” said Dr. Bowman

Dr. Bowman said it is prominent up and down the I-81 corridor.

“It is spreading to many many states it is now west of the Mississippi,” said Dr. Bowman.

Dr. Bowman said the FDA does not have an approved acaricide which is a topical medication or other application that is licensed for the Longhorned Tick but the good news is other preventatives for the Texas Lonestar Tick and the Common Brown Dog Tick are affective.

He urges farmers to look for information and research on the tick and disease to be familiar.

