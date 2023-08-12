Cream of the Crop
Clinic hosts free oral healthcare day for refugees

Through the partnership of Commonwealth Catholic Charities Refugees and Immigration Service, dentists provided free oral healthcare to those who can’t receive dental benefits.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Aug. 12, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students and Bradley Free Clinic dentists hosted an oral health day for refugees on Saturday.

Through the partnership of Commonwealth Catholic Charities Refugees and Immigration Service, dentists provided free oral healthcare to those who can’t receive dental benefits.

Most refugees have Medicaid, however, most dentists do not accept the insurance.

Leaders say it’s difficult for refugees to navigate through healthcare.

“The most important thing is we want the stakeholders to know the difficulties refugees and other vulnerable populations have been facing,” says Virginia Tech assistant professor in the Department of Health Systems and Implementation, Mengxi Zhang. “We need a policy change, we really hope that change could be made for Medicaid and more and more dentists will accept Medicaid.”

Bradley Free Clinic will set up dental visits for refugees once a month.

