EndZone Preview: Waynesboro

Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis during a scrimmage against East Rockingham on Aug. 10, 2023
Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis during a scrimmage against East Rockingham on Aug. 10, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WHSV) - So much optimism surrounded Waynesboro in 2022 after the Little Giants won five games and made a playoff appearance in Class 3.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned last season and Waynesboro won just one game. However, the Little Giants are using last season’s result as motivation.

Despite having just eight seniors on the roster, this Waynesboro group is excited for the season.

The Little Giants will rely on senior Emerson Miller at running back in addition to the defensive side of the ball. The strength of this team is their speed and quickness, something they hope to maximize on Friday nights.

Fourth year head coach Brandon Jarvis gave a really interesting answer when asked about what has him excited about the season

“Honestly I think it’s a little bit of the unknown,” said Jarvis. “I mentioned we have some sophomores starting in some key spots. I think they have the ability to do some great things this season. I know they’re excited about it. I’m excited about it. It’s the anticipation. Is what’s different from me this year then what we had last year.”

Miller is excited to get the season started.

“This year is going to be a different year for us. That’s for sure,” said Miller. “Running, passing, all types of stuff. We’re going to do everything. We’re going to change it around. Past few years haven’t been too good. I want to change it around and make sure it’s a good senior year for me.”

2023 Schedule

  • 8/25 - at Alleghany
  • 9/1 - Monticello
  • 9/8 - Broadway
  • 9/15 - at Turner Ashby
  • 9/22 - Buffalo Gap
  • 9/29 - at Fort Defiance
  • 10/6 - BYE
  • 10/13 - Stuarts Draft
  • 10/20 - at Wilson Memorial
  • 10/27 - Riverheads
  • 11/3 - at Staunton

