Harrisonburg Farmers Market sees growth from last year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday marked the end of Virginia Farmers Market Week, which recognizes the farmers markets across the Commonwealth.

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market officially began in 1979, according to Market Manager Halee Jones.

Jones said the market is important for small businesses and farmers to sell their products.

“It also benefits the community. They are able to come out and buy local produce, which is good for your mind, body, and soul,” said Jones.

The market is open year-round and has about 60 vendors during the summer.

“Our regular market season is from April through November. We are open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are open every third Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” said Jones.

In the Winter, the market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We have vendors who have sold here for over 30 years,” said Jones.

She added the market is a “producer only market,” which means everything sold at the market is either hand-made or homegrown.

Jones said the market has seen more growth this year, compared to last year.

“We have steadily been seeing growth since the pandemic,” said Jones.

