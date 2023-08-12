James Madison ready for first scrimmage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team will scrimmage for the first time during fall camp on Saturday.

The Dukes practiced in pads for the first time on Thursday. Install work has been the theme through seven practices.

JMU looks to take what they’ve implemented so far in camp and apply it during the scrimmage.

“We just want to make sure everybody knows what they’re doing,” says Reggie Brown. “Everybody is consistent. Nobody out there thinking because we want everybody to play fast. When you play fast, you play good. That’s the goal.”

Linebacker Jailin Walker says the scrimmage helps simulate game like situations.

“Just growing as a whole defense and getting that game type of look,” says Jones. “Understanding what each down may bring and what coach may want to call. Things of that sort and how we’re going to play.”

