Police ask community to check doorbell cameras for escaped inmate

Roulack was last seen leaving a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown, white socks and no shoes.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are urging people living in the West End of Richmond to be on the lookout for 21-year-old Naseem Roulack - an escaped inmate.

Naseem Roulack is from Woodbridge, but has been behind bars at Greensville Correctional Center until last week when he was taken to St. Mary’s for medical treatment.

Now, he’s on the run. Police have been searching areas surrounding St. Mary’s hospital.

“You may want to check your ring cameras, or any other cameras you have on your businesses or your house,” said Corinne Geller, the spokesperson for Virginia State Police.

A man at the nearby Willow Lawn Shopping Center is visiting for the weekend said he’s shocked, but not scared.

“Not so much change my plans, but it will make me more aware of what’s around me, so I’ll be more concerned about how I’m traveling with family,” said James Stephens, who is visiting Richmond for the weekend.

Several agencies are working together in this search, utilizing K9s and a helicopter. Officials say Roulack walked out of the hospital Saturday morning just before 6, still restrained and wearing a hospital gown.

Police believe he’s wearing a gray T-shirt with black shorts and carrying a backpack. A VCU student says she’s not surprised this is happening.

“I mean it is concerning, but it’s nothing new for me. I’m very, kind of desensitized to that,” VCU student Ness Smock said.

Roulack has multiple face tattoos - one of them - says “cut throat” on his right cheek. He has a tattoo on left arm saying “rip ish,” and on his right arm, he has a phrase.

His nickname is said to be “Lil Nas.” According to state police, he’s been in jail for malicious wounding and several firearms charges.

“I mean, those are some scary ones,” Smock responded.

State police say Roulack is considered to be dangerous because of his charges, but to their knowledge, he does not have a gun.

“At this time we have no reason to believe he’s armed, however, he is serving time for malicious wounding and of course we as everyone not to approach him but if they do see someone fitting that description to contact police immediately,” Geller said.

