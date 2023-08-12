Route 11 Yard Crawl back for 18th year Saturday

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - People from across the country travel to Shenandoah County for a ginormous yard sale that stretches from New Market to Stephens City.

This is the 18th year of the Yard Crawl and Shenandoah County’s economic development team said it continues to grow each year.

Although technically only a one-day event, people begin showing up as early as Wednesday to prepare for the crawl, director of tourism and economic development for Shenandoah County Jenna French said.

“I think the furthest I’ve ever heard of somebody coming was from Alaska,” French said.

With that many people traveling into the county, French said the Yard Crawl brings in a lot of money in a short period of time to the county.

“What’s also great about this event is not only does it help our local businesses that have sales for this, but it really is a unique way to put dollars in the hands of our local residents too with the yard sales,” French said.

She said it’s also a big weekend for non-profits including the volunteer fire departments in the county.

“The impact that this has across so many different levels of people in our community is really positive,” French said.

Another perk of the Yard Crawl stretching for 43 miles, French said, is everyone is able to participate.

”This is something that transcends 43 miles so each of the town’s benefits from this event as opposed to an event at a single location where everybody comes to that one location and then leaves,” French said.

There is also a scavenger hunt with local businesses as part of the Yard Crawl.

The list for the scavenger hunt can be found here.

