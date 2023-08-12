Route 11 Yard Crawl brings vendors and buyers to the Shenandoah Valley

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The 18th annual Route 11 Yard Crawl is a popular yard sale with vendors lined up and down Route 11 from Stephens City to Harrisonburg.

“It is a huge yard sale. Vendors come from different states and set up for the weekend,” said Karen Messick, a vendor who set up in New Market.

She said a lot of work goes into preparing for this weekend.

“A lot of people do furniture, they refinish it and bring it, people have a lot of homemade things. It is not just like packing a box and bringing it down and setting it on the table there,” said Messick.

Messick said antique items are popular items for customers to buy.

“Some come by to look for new home décor because you can find it much cheaper here than in a home décor store,” said Messick.

Sarai said her family has participated in the Yard Craw for about 15 years. She added they have been collecting the items for the yard sale for about three years.

“We started yesterday. It was Friday, and we were here since seven in the morning, same thing today. It usually goes from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.,” said Sarai.

Sarai said there are people who return year after year as well as new faces that show up.

“I have gotten to meet people from New York, or Ohio, or wherever it is, and they come over here just for this, and it is so special to connect with so many different kinds of people,” said Sarai.

Messick said it is exciting to see all the people coming through.

“We get to talk to different people. They tell us why they are here, why they come, and its really a chance to get to know other people,” said Messick.

