Shockers defeat Bridgewater 7-4, lead RCBL Championship series 2-1

Bridgewater manager Robert Sherfey in the dugout during Game 3 of the RCBL Championship Series on Aug. 11, 2023.
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The RCBL Shockers defeated Bridgewater 7-4 to take a 2-1 series lead in the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series on Friday night at Ray Heatwole Field.

Four Shocker hitters had multi-hit games. Luke Keister led the way, going 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

With the game tied 1-1 through two innings, the Shockers scored three times in the top of the third to take the lead and they’d never look back.

Game 4 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Spotswood High School.

