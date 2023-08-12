Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

The Soul of Cville returns for its third year

Organizers say all three days of the event will highlight Black excellence in the city and county.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Soul of Cville is back for its third year.

Organizers say all three days of the event will highlight Black excellence in the city and county.

Khalilah Jones says the Soul of Cville started after she had an idea to put on a fashion show.

“101.3 Jamz was also wanting to put on an event, and we kind of just combined forces to think that, you know, maybe we should just celebrate and uplift all of the Black community, Black artisans, businesses and talent,” Jones said.

Now, the festival has blossomed into an annual event that celebrates Black culture.

“This all kind of falls on August 12, which we all know what history we have with that. We just want to reclaim the narrative that although that was a dark time in Charlottesville, we still thrive,” Jones said.

Jones says this year’s festival will include some new ideas.

“We will do a L.I.T. and Paint, which stands for Let’s Intentionally Thrive. We will also give away a L.I.T. scholarship,” Jones said. “We definitely want the youth to come out and we want to elevate and celebrate them as well.”

There is plenty of time to enjoy the festival before it wraps up on Sunday.

“Sunday, what we’re also doing differently this year is we are offering an inclusive Black media panel discussion.”

After the panel discussion, De La Roll will host a pop-up skate to end the event.

“There will be food, food trucks, community resources, pictures, you can expect for it to feel like a family reunion with like 1,000 of your closest cousins,” Jones said.

Soul of Cville is free and ends Sunday, August 13 at 4 pm.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old dies in Rockingham County crash, VSP says
Withspecial thanks to our sponsors Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Molson Coors, and WSIG, this...
Rockingham County Fair announces concert lineup change
This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
3 killed, 3 injured in Outer Banks house fire
Luray RV Resort reopens after $36 million expansion, adding campsites and onsite activities
Luray RV Resort reopens after $36 million expansion
Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.
No Limit Towing owner faces 16 felony indictments for stealing vehicles

Latest News

Vendors set up at Yard Crawl
Route 11 Yard Crawl brings vendors and buyers to the Shenandoah Valley
Happy Market Day sign at the Harrisonburg Farmers' Market
Harrisonburg Farmers Market sees growth from last year
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Police ask community to check doorbell cameras for escaped inmate
Through the partnership of Commonwealth Catholic Charities Refugees and Immigration Service,...
Clinic hosts free oral healthcare day for refugees