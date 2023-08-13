Cream of the Crop
1 adult, one minor charged in Campbell County armed robbery

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One adult and a minor have been charged for an armed home invasion at the Daniel Hill Apartments in Brookneal Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded, and after an initial investigation, deputies identified three suspects.

Deputies went to a home on Southeast Street in Brookneal, where the suspects were taken into custody.

Zyreon Lewis, 18, has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit assault, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Lewis is being held at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center

A juvenile, 13, has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit assault, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, larceny, and three counts of assault and battery. The juvenile is being held at the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

A 10-year-old was released to the custody of his parents.

Deputies say the incident remains an ongoing investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to discuss additional charges.

