25th August Staunton Music Festival returns to the Queen City

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the 25th year, the August Staunton Musical Festival returns to the city and provides both free and paid entertainment to people in Staunton.

The Staunton Music Festival has a spring and summer festival for people to enjoy music ranging from single opera performances to instrumental ensembles.

Until Aug. 20, the festival will have one free performance at noon and multiple paid performances throughout the evening. The paid performances range from $16 to $35 and will be preceded by a “special dinner” or a “short lecture,” according to their website.

The summer festival will host over 90 performers from across the world in 30 different events.

The music variety will include vocal, chamber and symphonic music for people to enjoy. History and stories of the performers can be found on their website.

Tickets can be bought individually or through a “summer season pass.”

Performances will be performed at these venues in Staunton:

Trinity Episcopal Church at 214 W Beverly St.

Central United Methodist Church at 14 N Lewis St.

Blackfriars Playhouse at 10 S Market St.

Any more information about the festival can be found here, including places to make donations or buy tickets.

