EndZone Preview: Buffalo Gap

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In under two weeks, high school football kicks off in the Valley. On Sunday, we checked in with the Buffalo Gap Bison ahead of their fall campaign.

The Bison are coming off a season that saw the squad go 7-5 overall. Buffalo Gap ended the 2022 post season with a heartbreaking 15-14 loss to Lunenburg Central in the first round of the Region 2B Playoffs.

This year, the Bison are led by young players at the quarterback position, as a freshman and sophomore battle for the starting spot. Buffalo Gap head football coach Brad Wygant emphasized his belief in the rising stars on and off the playing field.

“They’re both extremely coachable, which is the strength of a quarterback position,” said Wygant. “We feel comfortable that they are going to lead us in the right direction.”

The Bison are preparing to use their physicality to overpower opponents on game day. Wygant, who is entering his fifth season at the helm of the program, said the team is “resilient” in the face of adversity.

“Our biggest strength is our effort. Our guys are big, they like to hit hard. We work really hard to get better.”

  • 2022 Record: 7-5 (Lost to Lunenburg Central in First Round of Region 2B Playoffs)
  • Head Coach: Brad Wygant (5th season)

2023 Fall Schedule

  • 8/25: at James River
  • 9/1: vs. Luray
  • 9/8: vs. Clarke County
  • 9/15: at East Rockingham
  • 9/22: at Waynesboro
  • 9/29: vs. Stuarts Draft
  • 10/6: at Wilson Memorial
  • 10/13: vs. Riverheads
  • 10/20: at Staunton
  • 11/3: vs. Fort Defiance

