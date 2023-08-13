EndZone Preview: Fort Defiance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We checked in with the Fort Defiance Indians ahead of the 2023 fall football season.

Fort Defiance is coming off a year that saw the Indians go 3-7 overall. The squad went on a three-game winning streak at the start of the season, featuring wins over Waynesboro and Broadway. However, the Indians struggled in the later months, dropping the next six games to finish their 2022 campaign.

This year, Fort Defiance boasts nearly 20 upperclassmen, who are ready to use their experience to lead the team on and off the playing field.

“Everybody is committed,” said Fort Defiance senior fullback/defensive end Dell Ray Jones. “A lot of guys are showing out in the weight room and in practice. These guys are my best friends and it’s mind-blowing to see them grow up every year.”

Fort Defiance senior linebacker Carter Fink shared his excitement to play for the Indians during his final season.

“There is a lot of pride over the past couple of years,” said Fink. “We’ll keep climbing up the ladder and our goal is to get to the top.”

Fort Defiance head coach Dan Rolfe emphasized the unity among the players heading into the fall campaign.

“A lot of these kids have been playing on varsity since ninth grade so they are basically coaches on the field at this point,” shared Rolfe. “I know how hard these kids have worked in the offseason and I know how hard they’re working now. It’s time to get this thing rolling.”

2022 Record: 3-7 (Missed Region 3C Playoffs)

Head Coach: Dan Rolfe (15th season)

Key Players: FB/DE Dell Ray Jones, LB Carter Fink

2023 Fall Schedule

8/25: vs. Turner Ashby

9/1: at Alleghany

9/8: at Riverheads

9/15: at Broadway

9/22: vs. Madison County

9/29: vs. Waynesboro

10/6: at Stuarts Draft

10/13: vs. Wilson Memorial

10/20: vs. Staunton

11/3: at Buffalo Gap

