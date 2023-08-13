Cream of the Crop
Gluten-free bakery coming to Waynesboro

A new gluten-free bakery and bistro is opening in Waynesboro.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A new gluten-free bakery and bistro is opening in Waynesboro.

Crack O’ Dawn hopes to open in September.

“It’s something that’s definitely needed in the area. It’s really hard for people with Celiac to go somewhere and feel like they got the confidence to eat somewhere and know there’s no cross contamination,” Elizabeth Easter said.

Easter says there is still a lot of work that needs to be done before it opens.

Click here to donate to Crack O’ Dawn’s gofundme campaign.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

