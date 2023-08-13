Cream of the Crop
JMU football holds scrimmage, concludes preseason camp(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday evening, James Madison football took the field for an unofficial test before the fall season.

The Dukes faced one another in a closed scrimmage at Bridgeforth Stadium, as the squad wrapped up its preseason practice schedule. Last preseason, the Dukes battled injuries throughout camp. During this year’s scrimmage, players did not tackle for injury prevention heading into the fall.

“What you gain is you keep your players healthy,” said James Madison head football coach, Curt Cignetti. “What you lose in the run game are broken tackles, yards after contact, and seeing if we can tackle on defense.”

The Dukes will be entering their second season in the Sun Belt Conference. Last fall saw JMU go 8-3 overall, including a 6-2 mark in conference play. Cignetti said the Dukes “are where they need to be” at this point in preseason.

“Up to this point, we’ve had a decent camp. We’re getting better and we have to get better next week.”

James Madison opens the season at home on September 2nd when the Dukes host Bucknell at Bridgeforth Stadium.

