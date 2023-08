Shockers dominate Reds, extend series lead in RCBL Championship final

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday evening, the RCBL Shockers took down the Bridgewater Reds 10-3. Heading into game five, the Shockers lead the overall series 3-1.

The Reds will host the Shockers in game five on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.