‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s local super hero says

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A “friendly neighborhood” Spider-Man patrols the Queen City, bringing hope and joy to people.

Since January, Staunton has seen a familiar face walk the downtown streets. “SWallCrawler” patrols the streets and takes selfies, gives advice and spreads cheer to people in Staunton, even on his darkest days.

Spider-Man said he wants to help people like he wished he had growing up.

“I kind of realized that If I could do that every day, then maybe I can help someone dealing with the same bad things I dealt with, then it’ll be all worth it,” Spider-Man said.

The Queen City’s spandex hero travels on foot to different events and organizations, interacting with children and adults and taking pictures with them. He said he wears the suit to help people in whatever situation they are in.

“I just like being on rooftops and telling people to have a nice day or give a high five, take a selfie,” Spider-Man said. I like helping people more than anything in the world.”

The wall crawler said the mask isn’t the only reason he helps people. He said people can do the same work as he does, even without a mask.

“I think we have to make the effort to try and be good. You also make an effort to try to be bad,” Spider-Man said. “If you’re picking between the two, maybe don’t say, ‘the world turned its back on me, so I am going to turn my back to the world.’”

He said the mask doesn’t define him, his actions, or define his legacy. He also said that anyone is able to be “Peter Parker” or Spider-Man, they just have to “selflessly help people.”

“I’m nobody special. At the end of the day, I am just the most ordinary person, but we all are, and we’re kind of extraordinary like that. Anyone can make a difference, anyone can wear the mask,” Spider-Man said. “People might realize that they can do anything like this without the mask, I am no one special.”

Spider-Man said helping people is not limited to “super heroes.”

“I’m a dude who likes to help people,” Spider-Man said. “I feel like a bunch of dudes, in fact every dude, could probably help everyone because that is what anyone, that is what everyone can do for each other.”

Spider-Man said he refuses to take money from anyone, instead he asks for people to spread kindness.

“You shouldn’t get paid or get anything for doing the right thing. You should do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do,” Spider-Man said.

Spider-Man said the suit and mask help “liberate” him and take away from the stress of college.

“I thought I could be free, if I feel this way maybe I could do it for real,” Spider-Man said. “I did this as a test to see if I could be free, liberated from the ‘trapping darkness of college.’”

Since his debut in Staunton, other Spider-Mans have appeared across the Valley; including the Miles Morales in Waynesboro.

The Staunton Spider-Man’s favorites include:

The “Spectacular Spider-Man” version of Spider-Man from the comics

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)” movies

Rhino is his favorite Spider-Man villain.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.