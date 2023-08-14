Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

18-year-old charged in crash that left Chesterfield Firefighter dead

Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory Lane.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The driver responsible for killing a Chesterfield firefighter is now facing charges.

Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory Lane.

When officers arrived, they determined that a Mercedes traveling east on Route 33 crossed the center line and struck a Ford Truck head-on.

The driver of the Mercedes, who was identified as 18-year-old Aveon D. Santos, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, who was identified as 46-year-old Jason D. Ware, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Santos is being charged with reckless driving. Police say fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Police are searching for Naseem Roulack, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Police ask community to check doorbell cameras for escaped inmate
Vendors set up at Yard Crawl
Route 11 Yard Crawl brings vendors and buyers to the Shenandoah Valley
17-year-old dies in Rockingham County crash, VSP says
The Queen City's "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."
‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s super hero says

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Clouds and storms return Monday
The Queen City's "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."
‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s super hero says
For the 25th year, the August Staunton Musical Festival returns to the city and provides both...
25th August Staunton Music Festival returns to the Queen City
1 adult, one minor charged in Campbell County armed robbery