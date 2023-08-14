18-year-old charged in crash that left Chesterfield Firefighter dead

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The driver responsible for killing a Chesterfield firefighter is now facing charges.

Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory Lane.

When officers arrived, they determined that a Mercedes traveling east on Route 33 crossed the center line and struck a Ford Truck head-on.

The driver of the Mercedes, who was identified as 18-year-old Aveon D. Santos, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, who was identified as 46-year-old Jason D. Ware, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Santos is being charged with reckless driving. Police say fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

