Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responds to bomb threat in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a bomb threat was investigated on Saturday in Verona after the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center received the threat.

The original call was transferred from Loudon County Emergency Communication Center to the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller stated the bomb was allegedly located at the Verona Community Center and that a book bag containing the bomb was located near the back of the sanctuary, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Community Center and surrounding businesses were evacuated and the Community Center was searched by law enforcement. Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police dispatched bomb detection K9s to Verona.

There were no suspicious items found.

Amanda Irvine, Communications Director, said they don’t get false reports often but it is common for people to misdial 911.

“We get a significant amount of 911 errors on a regular basis each day,” said Irvine.

Irvine said if this happens to stay on the phone and let them get the information they need, and do not hang up the phone.

“Based on the calls we get, a lot of times it is an open line so a lot of times they didn’t realize they call,” said Irvine.

She added with children a lot of times if they call and hear them answer, they hang up because they are afraid they are going to get in trouble.

Irvine said If someone does call 911 and it is a false report there can be charges by the Sheriff’s Office for falsely summonsing emergency services.

“If you hang up then we are taxed a little bit with trying to track you back down get your information, verify there is no emergency so it does tend to be extra work for us,” said Irvine.

Irvine said when someone misdials 911, they normally send the Sheriff’s Office to check to make sure there is no emergency if they can determine the location.

“If they have a false emergency, whether it is a misdial, whether it is intentional or not. It does pull resources, whether it is from the dispatch center, from te Sheriff’s Office, or Fire and Rescue to make sure everything is okay there,” said Irvine.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was similar in nature to the 2022 threat to the Murphy-Deming building in Fishersville.

