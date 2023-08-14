Better Business Bureau gives online and financial safety tips ahead of new school year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From kindergartners to Master’s students, many students around the Shenandoah Valley are returning to the classroom.

The Better Business Bureau serving Western Virginia says with so many lessons and other academic activities being put online, it’s important to talk with students of all ages about where to and who to safely share their information with online.

“Don’t overshare, don’t fill out all those surveys and questionnaires that are just trying to get personal information from you. And as the parent, if it’s a shared computer, you want to make sure you’re utilizing the ability to set privacy settings, don’t leave accounts logged in,” BBB Serving Western VA President and CEO Julie Wheeler said.

Wheeler says another aspect of online safety is checking in with your child’s online interactions such as friend requests on social media.

In terms of older students, such as high school juniors or seniors preparing for college, Wheeler says some scams may come in the form of scholarships or SAT prep courses. To avoid them, she recommends using official and verified sites like The College Board.

For those new on college campuses, there can also be newfound financial freedom, so Wheeler says keeping things like personal card or bank account information to yourself is always ideal.

“We’re going to be living probably in a dorm with people that we don’t know. Now they may become your best friend in a week but you don’t know them. So be protective of your PIN your student ID, don’t give anybody your debit card, don’t give them the password to your computer, and don’t let them use your computer. You know, unfortunately, theft does happen in these settings,” Wheeler said.

The BBB has more tips and information on Back to School Safety through their website here.

