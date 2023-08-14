Harrisonburg man sentenced on child pornography charges

Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg man sentenced on possessing, distributing child pornography charges
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rodney Williams, 53, of Harrisonburg appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court Monday afternoon. Williams had previously been found guilty by a jury on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said Williams was found guilty on 50 counts of possessing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and 24 counts of distributing child pornography 2nd or subsequent offense following a two-day trial that ended on April 12.

In Virginia, the state code sets a mandatory minimum sentence for distributing child pornography second or subsequent offense of five years.

This made Williams’s mandatory sentence 120 years, and the judge added another six years on the possession charges for a total of 126 years. The judge almost imposed five years of supervised probation, with 15 more on good behavior for Williams.

The judge ordered Williams must register on the sex offenders list, and he is also to have no unsupervised contact with minors.

At Monday’s sentencing, three family members of Williams gave character witness statements stating Williams was “a good man” and they were not nervous with him around their kids.

During Williams’s statement, he told the judge “I didn’t do this.”

