JMU receives vote in first AP Top 25 poll

(WHSV) - James Madison was among four times from the Sun Belt Conference to receive votes in the first Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday.

The Dukes received one vote. Defending conference champion Troy received 10 votes while Coastal Carolina received three votes. South Alabama received one vote.

James Madison was ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in program history last season after they started 5-0. The 2022 season marked the program’s first as an FBS program.

Georgia received the No. 1 ranking. They were followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU.

