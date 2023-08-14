Cream of the Crop
Massanuttten Resort’s new Farmers Market showcasing locally grown products

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley is home to four of the top five agriculture counties in Virginia, producing more than $1.3 billion dollars annually.

A new farmers market at Massanutten Resort has been able to showcase some of the businesses throughout the summer during their inaugural season.

“We have a little over 20 vendors and every week it’s been packed and the vendors have been selling out of their products and it’s been a lot of fun,” sustainability and strategic initiatives coordinator Ashlyn Johns said.

The market started in May and came to be thanks to an agritourism grant through Rockingham County. Johns says the goal of the weekly market is twofold and lines up with future goals for the resort’s sustainability efforts.

“Our goal really with this was to create a space where we could support our community and expose our guests to Rockingham County in a way that they maybe wouldn’t otherwise while also supporting our sustainability initiatives that we’re really trying to advance and get more serious about,” Johns said.

Those efforts include decreasing carbon emissions while increasing access to farm-to-table products, giving both those familiar with the area and those looking to explore, a taste of the Valley.

“We’ll bring of course our guests and the folks that live here and work here, we brought vendors in. Local artisans, local producers of agriculture, of fruit and produce and it’s been a fantastic connection every Wednesday,” Massanutten Resort’s Hospitality operations Director Jeff Reid said.

Reid and Johns say they are both excited to see the market continue and expand.

“We just want to create a space where people can come together and hang out and relax and get together all while reducing our emissions and trying to support local more,” Johns said.

The Massanutten Farmers Market is open weather permitting every Wednesday through the end of August from 9 a.m. to noon at 1822 Resort Drive in the South parking lot of the Woodstone Meadows building. Starting on September 4, the market will be on Monday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find more information by visiting the farmers market website here.

