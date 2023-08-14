Cream of the Crop
Orange County Sheriff’s Office searching for Juan Rodriguez-Bedolla

Updated picture of Juan Rodriguez-Bedolla (provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting.

OCSO says it was called out for a reported domestic with shots fired along Mansion Road around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, August 13. Deputies say the home was on fire when they got there, though everyone had gotten out.

Mansion Road house fire. Photo courtesy Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company
Investigators believe 57-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Bedolla fired multiple shots into the home, blocked the exit so those inside couldn’t get out, and then set it on fire. He fled the scene in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe, which was later found on Sam Mundy Road.

The suspect was last seen driving a red Ford Sport Utility Vehicle, however, it was located abandoned in Waynesboro early Monday morning.

Bedolla is currently wanted on two counts of discharging a firearm in/at an occupied building.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

Juan Rodriguez-Bedolla
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

