Page County Sheriff’s Office announces additional charges after Stanley arrest
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man wanted for outstanding warrants has been arrested, according to the Page County Sheriff’s Office.
The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced on their Facebook page that Gary Wayne Cubbage Jr. was arrested for alleged distribution of a controlled substance. The Sheriff’s Office also announced that additional charges were given to Cubbage Jr.
Those charges are:
- 18.2-248 Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- 18.2-250 Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methadone)
- 18.2-250 Possession of a Controlled Substance (OxyContin)
- 18.2-308.4 Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Substance
- 18.2-108.1 Possession of a Stolen Firearm
The Sheriff’s Office said police executed a search warrant on Lucas Hollow Road in Stanley, and Gary Wayne Cubbage Jr. is in custody.
