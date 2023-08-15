Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.
Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Page County.(Source: MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police say they have launched an investigation after a 21-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on U.S Highway 211 in Page County, when a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 211 when it allegedly failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a concrete barrier.

The rider of the motorcycle, Cameron L. Weaver, 21, of Lebanon, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries, according to State Police.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedolla’s red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro on August 14.
Vehicle of wanted man found abandoned in Waynesboro
Harrisonburg man sentenced on possessing, distributing child pornography charges
Harrisonburg man sentenced on child pornography charges
The Sheriff's Office released a follow up from an early August incident.
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces additional charges after Stanley arrest
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions.
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions
The Queen City's "friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."
‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’ Queen City’s super hero says

Latest News

Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Cross Key Ruritan Chicken Shack has participated in the Rockingham County Fair for more than...
Small businesses see big economic opportunity at Rockingham County Fair
Adrian Thomas (left) and Xavier Burton (right)
2 men plead guilty to armed robbery charges, sentenced to combined 32 years
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity, limited rain this week