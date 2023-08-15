21-year-old killed in Page County motorcycle crash, VSP says

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police say they have launched an investigation after a 21-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on U.S Highway 211 in Page County, when a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 211 when it allegedly failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a concrete barrier.

The rider of the motorcycle, Cameron L. Weaver, 21, of Lebanon, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries, according to State Police.

The crash is still under investigation.

