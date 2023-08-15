Bridgewater forces Game 6, defeats Shockers 5-0

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Reds shutout the RCBL Shockers 5-0 to force a Game 6 in the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series.

The Shockers still lead the series 3-2.

Fort Defiance native Chris Huffman pitched nine shutout innings for Bridgewater, striking out 10 batters and giving up only one walk.

Derek Shifflett went 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBI for the Reds.

The series resumes Tuesday night at Spotswood High School.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.