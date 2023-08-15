Bridgewater forces Game 6, defeats Shockers 5-0
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Reds shutout the RCBL Shockers 5-0 to force a Game 6 in the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series.
The Shockers still lead the series 3-2.
Fort Defiance native Chris Huffman pitched nine shutout innings for Bridgewater, striking out 10 batters and giving up only one walk.
Derek Shifflett went 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBI for the Reds.
The series resumes Tuesday night at Spotswood High School.
