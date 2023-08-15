Cream of the Crop
Buffalo Gap to replace concession stand equipment

Buffalo Gap High School received $14,000 to replace concession stand equipment for the new...
Buffalo Gap High School received $14,000 to replace concession stand equipment for the new school year.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SWOOPE, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap High School received $14,000 to replace concession stand equipment for the new school year.

At the Aug. 9 Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously voted to help fund the school’s Sportsman Club concession stand’s ongoing battle with current equipment.

Pam Carter, pasture district supervisor in Augusta County, said the equipment was on it’s “last legs” and the club had already funneled money into repairs.

Carter said the revenue that is made by the concession stand goes straight into the athletics department, helping purchase new equipment and uniforms for the student athletes. She also said this money will help keep longstanding traditions at games stay around.

Carter said some of the equipment that needs replacing includes hot dog grills, fryers, and popcorn machines for the school.

“It’s one of those things that you probably take for granted that you are gonna go to a football game but you just really take it for granted that it’s going to be there,” Carter said.

Carter said the school hopes for the equipment to arrive before the first game of the season, but it depends on backlogs from the Winchester based company the school is purchasing from.

